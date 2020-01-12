DRIPPING SPRINGS — Olivia Riechman scored the game-winning goal to help the College Station girls soccer team wrap up its run at the Dripping Springs Invitational with a 2-1 win over Schertz Clemens on Saturday.
Riechman intercepted a pass in Clemens’ defensive end and beat the keeper one-on-one to give the Lady Cougars the lead in the second half, and goalkeeper Olivia Fox played well to preserve the win.
Trailing 1-0 late in the first half, Riechman received a throw-in from Elie Dang and hit a ball across the face of the goal to Shaley Lewis, who knocked in her first varsity goal to tie the game.
The College Station JV squad went 1-1-1 in the Belton Blast tournament with a 4-0 win over Bastrop, a 0-0 draw against Lake Travis and a 1-0 loss to Belton.
College Station (3-3) will play at the Governor’s Cup in Georgetown next weekend and will open against Mansfield at 9 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.