The College Station girls soccer team rallied in the second half to beat Magnolia 3-1 on Friday night at Cougar Stadium, finishing the first half of District 19-5A play with a perfect mark.
Olive Riechman scored twice for College Station. Her second goal broke a 1-1 stalemate just under nine minutes into the second half as the Lady Cougars’ aggressive offense limited the Lady Bulldogs’ opportunities and paid off down the stretch.
College Station improved to 10-6 overall and 7-0 in district, wrapping up the first half of its 19-5A slate with the maximum 21 points (three points for a win, one point for a tie).
The Lady Cougars picked up where they left off during the second half Tuesday at home against Magnolia West, the only other team to score a goal on College Station in district action.
“What I encouraged them to think about was where we were at the early part of January in our tournament play and where we’ve progressed to,” College Station coach Stoney Pryor said. “We’ve made a lot of progress, and I don’t think we’re done progressing. We couldn’t ask to be in a better spot, and I love the growth that we’re seeing as a team and as individuals, but we want to keep seeing that through the second half of district.”
The Lady Cougars turned up the pressure from the start Friday, keeping the ball deep in Magnolia territory for much of the contest as the Lady Bulldogs (7-5-3, 4-2-1) mustered just one serious run past midfield in the first 10 minutes.
College Station finally cashed in when Kingsley Cashion chipped a pass to Riechman in front of the goal and Riechman fired right of Magnolia goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson for a 1-0 lead with 30:03 remaining in the first half.
The Lady Cougars kept the pressure up the rest of the half, but the Lady Bulldogs caught a break with 12:21 left before halftime when a Skylar Replogle corner kick created a scrum in front of the net and Gabby Palomino headed in the equalizer.
“We never want to give up any goals and certainly not to go into halftime 1-1,” Pryor said. “Prior to that goal, we felt like we were doing things really well. Hats off to them. They took advantage of a corner kick they had and did a good job finishing. Anytime you can get a service off a head, that’s a nice play for them.”
College Station put Sanderson to work the rest of the game, firing shot after shot at the keeper. Sanderson finished with nine saves while the Lady Cougars needed just one from keeper Keira Herron.
After several misses through the first eight minutes of the second half, College Station regained the advantage when Riechman took a pass from Carley Deuel on the right side of the penalty area and fired a rocket past Sanderson.
Magnolia’s opportunities remained few and far between the rest of the way, and the Lady Cougars added some insurance with 10:26 left when Isabelle Dieperink scored on an open net after Kayla Vasquez’s close shot was deflected by Sanderson.
“The way they play defensively, we decided to become a little more aggressive offensively and that made it challenging for them,” Pryor said. “When we had Zoe [Bullard] and Olivia up high, that created a number of good chances. Their goalie did an outstanding job and made several really nice saves. The offense, putting the pressure on them made it a little easier for us defensively.”
