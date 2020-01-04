College Station’s Olivia Riechman, Carley Deuel and Belle Dieperink scored goals as the Lady Cougar soccer team shut out McCallum 3-0 on Saturday in the College Station ISD Classic at Cougar Stadium.
Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal for College Station (2-1), while Kayla Vasquez and Deuel each had an assist.
College Station won for the 150th time in program history Saturday, improving to 150-27-15 all-time.
Also in the College Station ISD Classic on Saturday, A&M Consolidated defeated Temple 2-0; Duncanville beat Austin Anderson 2-0; Little Elm beat Friendswood 3-0; and Leander Rouse beat Temple 1-0.
The Lady Cougars will play Pflugerville Weiss at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Dripping Springs tournament.
College Station’s JV shut out Rouse JV 8-0 on Saturday. Shaley Lewis had a hat trick for College Station, while Kelsey Slater, Kylie McRaven and Ashlyn Turner each scored a goal. The Lady Cougars also forced two own goals. Simmy Ghosh, Slater and McRaven each had an assist, and Reese Maxwell, Sarah Del Rio and Tania Aquino split time in goal for College Station.
College Station’s JV will face Bastrop at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Belton tournament.
