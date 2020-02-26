Olivia Riechman had a hat trick, and Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal to lead the College Station girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Rudder in District 19-5A play Tuesday at Cougar Stadium.
Carley Deuel and Kayla Vasquez also scored goals for College Station (11-6-1, 8-0-1), while Lauren Puckett, Riechman, Taylor Deuel and Zoe Bullard each had assists.
College Station won the JV match 7-0. Kylie McRaven had three goals, and Reese Maxwell, Ellie Hagen and Anna Kjervfe each had one goal for the Lady Cougars, who also scored on an own goal. Sarah Del Rio, Camila Del Rio and Kaydence O’Leary had one assist each, and Mackenzie Martin earned the shutout in goal.
College Station will play at Waller at 7 p.m. Friday. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.