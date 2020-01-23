Coming off a seventh straight district championship, the College Station girls soccer program begins the race for eight in 2020 with a group high on experience and talent.
The Lady Cougars graduated just one senior, Callie Woods, from last year’s squad, which went unbeaten in District 19-5A and reached the third round of the playoffs. This year’s version is led by 12 seniors, making up more than half the roster.
“We have a very similar team, and we’re trying to see if we can get a few additions to that to boost what we’ve already got,” College Station coach Stoney Pryor said. “We’ve been blessed to have a good history of success, but it puts a pretty good amount of pressure to perform and reach those standards.”
Despite the continuity, College Station is off to a bumpy 4-6 start, thanks in part to a difficult tournament schedule. The Lady Cougars went 1-5 over their last two tournaments, and half of their losses came against Class 6A squads.
But Pryor and his team are approaching the tough road as a learning experience and a means to get prepared for district and the playoffs beyond.
“We’ve had three quality tournaments where the competition is really good, and the team has really grown and developed throughout those weekends,” Pryor said. “Despite going 0-3 in our last tournament, we saw a lot of understanding. Our players are learning what we need to do and the level we need to do it at to be successful.”
The Lady Cougars return leading goal scorer Olivia Riechman, who can play either forward or in the midfield. Pryor praises Riechman’s technical ability but says her tenacity and understanding of College Station’s attack and where she fits are equally impressive.
Also returning in major roles are senior midfielders Lauren Puckett and Kingsley Cashion, who both were named captains. Cashion is coming off an injury suffered early in the season but is expected to play in the Lady Cougars’ 19-5A opener Friday at Magnolia West.
Senior defender Zoe Bullard leads a stellar back line that has helped College Station give up just 13 goals in 10 matches. Behind the defense is sophomore goalkeeper Keira Herron, who is holding down the fort solo while fellow goalie Rebekah Hailey finishes basketball season. Once Hailey, a senior, returns to the pitch, there will be a competition to decide who the starter will be, and it’s possible both will play well into the season.
Regardless how it plays out, Pryor said he is confident with both players in goal, a common theme on a team so full of experience.
“When you go to a game and see a team with a star or two, then you got to worry about them, but if you only have one or two people, the opponent doubles them and dares you to beat them with other people,” Pryor said. “We want to create a lot of heroes that could change week to week, whether that’s scoring or stopping the other team scoring or just providing a spark. I think a lot of our players have bought into that.”
