DRIPPING SPRINGS — The College Station girls scored late but couldn’t catch Pflugerville Weiss in a 2-1 loss to open play at the Dripping Springs Invitational on Thursday.
Weiss scored twice in the first half with a strong wind at its back. College Station (2-2) cut its deficit to 2-1 with less than five minutes remaining on Zoe Bullard’s header. Lauren Hanik started the play with a corner kick to Olivia Fox, who replayed it in the air for Bullard to put home.
College Station will play Boerne Champion at 9 a.m. Friday in the tournament at Dripping Springs High School.
