GEORGETOWN — The College Station girls soccer team played solid defense but couldn’t muster enough offense in a 2-0 loss to Class 6A Richardson Pearce on Friday and a 1-0 loss to Lovejoy on Saturday in the Governor’s Cup.
The Lady Cougars (3-6) will open District 19-5A play at Magnolia West on Friday.
