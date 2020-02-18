The College Station girls soccer team tied Magnolia West 0-0 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Cougar Stadium.
College Station won the JV match 9-0. Shaley Lewis and Reese Maxwell each had two goals for the Lady Cougars, while Kelsey Slater, Kalan Breedlove, Camila Del Rio, Maddie Jones and Kaydence O’Leary each had one goal. Slater also had three assists. O’Leary had two assists, and Maxwell and Lewis each had one.
The Lady Cougars (10-6-1, 7-0-1) will host Rudder at 7 p.m. next Tuesday. The JV team will play Port Neches-Groves in the Waller Classic at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
