KATY — Olivia Riechman headed in two corner kicks, and Mackenzie Martin kept a clean sheet in goal to lead the College Station girls soccer team to a 5-0 shutout of Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play Friday.
Lauren Puckett, Taylor Deuel and Lauren Hanik each scored a goal for College Station (14-6-1, 11-0-1), while Deuel, Hanik and Kyle McRaven each had an assist.
College Station won the JV match 8-0. Chelsea Wellmann earned the shutout in goal for the Lady Cougars, while Kelsey Slater and Kalan Breedlove each scored two goals, and Sarah Del Rio, Camila Del Rio and Reese Maxwell each scored one. Shaley Lewis had two assists, while Maddie Jones and Maxwell had one each.
College Station will host A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. March 17 at Cougar Stadium. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.
