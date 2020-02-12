The College Station girls soccer team nabbed a two-score lead midway through the first half, and its stingy defense did the rest for a 2-0 victory over A&M Consolidated in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at a cold and soggy Tigerland Stadium.
The Lady Cougars (9-6, 6-0) survived a flurry of early pressure from the Lady Tigers (6-5-1, 3-2-1) on the way to their fifth consecutive shutout. College Station hasn’t given up a goal in district play since opening with a 2-1 win at Magnolia West on Jan. 24.
“They had corner after corner after corner there for a second,” College Station coach Stoney Pryor said. “They came away empty, and that was a huge sigh of relief for us. There were a lot of sighs of relief.
“Consol did a very good job of switching the ball, playing diagonal balls, putting pressure on us often for stretches at a time. They were denied an opportunity for a good finish, but they possessed well, moved the ball well and made some real dangerous plays. All of that was a sigh of relief that it didn’t materialize for them.”
It looked as if Consol would get the upper hand early when it got four corner kicks in the first 10 minutes. But the Lady Tigers couldn’t cash in as College Station keeper Keira Herron knocked away several shots.
After spending much of the opening minutes on their end of the field, the Lady Cougars caught a break when Kingsley Cashion fed a pass to Olivia Riechman for a run up the middle.
Consol keeper Alyssa Crites came out of the net to meet Riechman and dove for the ball but couldn’t keep it in her hands. Riechman then had an empty net for the follow-up shot and a 1-0 lead with 25 minutes left in the first half.
The Lady Tigers soon had a good look at a potential equalizer when Cosette McGuire took a close shot from the left about five minutes later, but Herron saved it to keep Consol off the scoreboard.
College Station then extended its lead with 17:05 left in the first half when a Carley Deuel pass again pulled Crites out of the net. The deflected ball bounced in front of Kayla Vasquez, who had an empty net for the second goal.
“Capitalizing on those opportunities was a big deal,” Pryor said. “There were some things we’ve emphasized in the past few weeks as far as how we’ve scored those, so it was great to come away when there’s tension with the rivalry.”
The Lady Tigers’ chances dwindled the rest of the way as pressure from the Lady Cougars’ helped keep the ball away from their goal.
Consol had a long free kick early in the second half and took its fourth corner of the game less than eight minutes into the period but couldn’t cash in.
“We knew against College Station chances are few and far between,” Consol coach Joey Lockart said. “We had some great opportunities. We worked on our set pieces [Monday] in training and they looked pretty good, but not always does that translate to the real game.”
Herron finished with four saves for College Station while Crites had three.
The Lady Cougars will finish the first half of the district slate by hosting Magnolia on Friday while the Lady Tigers will try to bounce back at Waller.
“We’re happy with how we’re playing,” Lockart said. “We’re learning every day and trying to hit our stride as we go toward the latter half of district play. We just really need to take care of business against people who we know we need to get three points against.”
•
NOTES — College Station won the JV match 2-0. College Station's Shaley Lewis and Kalan Breedlove scored goals, while Jenna Black had an assist, and Mackenzie Martin earned the shutout in goal.
