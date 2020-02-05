BRENHAM — College Station’s Olivia Riechman scored both goals in the Lady Cougars’ 2-0 victory at Brenham in District 19-5A girls soccer Tuesday night.
Riechman scored 13 minutes into the match and again with two minutes left on a well-placed pass from Olivia Fox.
College Station (7-6, 4-0) picked up its third straight shutout behind goalkeeper Keira Herron, while Brenham keeper Ashlyn Walls’ play kept her team in the match.
College Station won the JV match 7-1 as Kelsey Slater and Sarah Del Río each had two goals with Robin Loopstra, Kylie McRaven and Camilla Del Río each adding one. Loopstra, Shaley Lewis, Loopstra and both Del Rios had assists.
