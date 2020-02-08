College Station’s Olivia Riechmanm, Carley Deuel and Elisabeth Leftwich each scored two goals, and Mackenzie Martin earned the shutout in goal as the Lady Cougars beat Katy Paetow in District 19-5A girls soccer action Friday at Cougar Stadium.
Deuel, Kingsley Cashion, Lauren Puckett, Kayla Vasquez and Simmy Ghosh also had an assist each for College Station, which improved to 5-0 in district.
College Station won the JV match 7-0. Kelsey Slater scored two goals, while Kylie McRaven, Megan Miles, Kaydence O’Leary and Reese Maxwell each scored one. The Lady Cougars also scored on an own goal. Maxwell had two assists, and Ellie Hagen, Sarah Del Rio, Kalan Breedlove, and Anna Kjervfe each had one.
College Station will face A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.
