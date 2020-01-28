Taylor Deuel scored a pair of goals, and Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal to lead the College Station girls soccer team past Rudder 2-0 in District 19-5A play at Rudder on Tuesday.
Lauren Hanik had an assist for College Station, which improved to 2-0 in district.
College Station won the JV match 8-0. Kelsey Slater scored two goals for the Lady Cougars, while Kalan Breedlove, Kylie McRaven, Sarah Del Rio, Robin Loopstra and Reese Maxwell each scored one. Mackenzie Martin made one save to earn the shutout in goal.
College Station will host Waller on Friday.
