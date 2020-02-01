Lauren Hanik, Olivia Reichman and Zoe Bullard each scored, and Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal to lead the College Station girls soccer team past Waller 3-0 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
Lauren Puckett and Carley Deuel also had assists for College Station, which improved to 3-0 in district.
College Station won the JV match 7-0. Kylie McRaven scored three goals for the Lady Cougars, while Kelsey Slater scored two and Shaley Lewis and Kalan Breedlove each scored one. Slater and Lewis also had two assists each, and Mackenzie Martin earned the shutout in goal.
