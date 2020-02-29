WALLER — College Station’s Keira Herron earned the clean sheet in goal as the College Station girls soccer team shut out Waller 6-0 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
Carley Deuel scored two goals for the Lady Cougars (12-6-1, 9-0-1), while Olivia Riechman had a goal and two assists, and Reese Garratt had a goal and an assist. Lauren Puckett and Elisabeth Leftwich also scored a goal each.
College Station won the JV match 7-0. Reese Maxwell scored two goals, while Kelsey Slater, Ellie Hagen, Kalan Breedlove, Kylie McRaven and Camila Del Rio each scored one. Shaley Lewis had three assists, while Robin Loopstra, Tania Aquino and McRaven had one each and Mackenzie Martin recorded the shutout in goal.
College Station will continue district play against Brenham at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Stadium. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.
