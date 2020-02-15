CYPRESS — Boosted by two second-place finishes in relays, the College Station girls track and field team placed second at the Golden Eagle Invitational on Friday at Cypress Falls.
College Station’s Elnita Green, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Tamia Gooden and Za-mia Merchant finished second in the 4x100-meter relay in 48.33 seconds, and Green, Lockett, Kaylin Bowie and Gooden placed second in the 4x200 relay in 1:45.25.
Also for the Lady Cougars, Esther Tong placed second in the 800 (2:27.30) and third in the 1,600 (5:23.22). Claire Spiller finished second in the triple jump (37 feet, 1.5 inches). Isabella Kolodziejczyk finished third in the pole vault (10-0), and Green finished fourth in the 100 (12.56).
College Station’s other point scorers included: Lockett (fifth, 200, 26.51); Grace Wu (fifth, 800, 2:33.20; sixth, 1,600, 5:42.24); Megan Roberts (fifth, 3,200, 12:01.32); and Ana de la Garza (fifth, discus, 94-4).
Cypress Woods won the meet with 131 points followed by College Station (73), Cy-Falls (69), Langham Creek (50) and Cypress Lakes (47). Bryan tied for 11th with 18 points.
College Station will compete in the Belton meet next Saturday.
