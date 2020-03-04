The College Station girls track team won eight individual events along with the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays to win the Temple Relays on Saturday. The Lady Cougars had 275 points. Temple was second with 206. College Station also won the JV divisoin with 265 points. Temple was next with 179.
College Station’s individual winners included: Kaylin Bowie (100, 12.77); Elnita Green (200, 24.63); Grace Wu (800, 2:35.23); Esther Tong (1,600, 5:22.83); Megan Roberts (3,200, 12:30.90); Anna DeLaGarza (shot put, 34-8.5); Keira Herron (discus, 99-5.5); and Claire Spiller (triple jump, 37-4).
Temple Relays
Here are the results for College Station’s girls point scorers at Saturday’s Temple Relays track meet:
100 — 1, Kaylin Bowie, 12.77; 4, Payton Dindot, 13.53. 200 — 1, Elnita Green, 24.63. 400 — 3, Claire Spiller, 1:01.71; 4, Zemoni Hopkins, 1:05.88. 800 — 1, Grace Wu, 2:35.23; 2, Abby Gardner, 2:35.26; 5, Avery Seagraves, 2:42.09. 1,600 — 1, Esther Tong, 5:22.83; 2, Paola Calderon, 5:54.25. 3,200 — 1, Megan Roberts, 12:30.90; 2, Seagraves, 13:30.38. 100 hurdles — 2, Ellie Dang, 50.26; 3, Kyle McRaven, 51.66; 5, Dasjanna Calhoun, 55.34. 4x100 — 1, Zamia Merchant, Green, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Ashonti Idlebird, 48.64. 4x200 relay — 1, Idlebird, Lockett, Tamia Gooden, Green, 1:46.64. 4x400 — 2, McRaven, Tong, Shaley Lewis, Ellie Dang, 4:42.22. Shot put — 1, Anna DeLaGarza, 34-8.5; 2, Ayani Shepard, 31-4.5; 5, Tatum Hartsell, 28-2. Discus — 1, Keira Herron, 99-5.5; 2, DeLaGarza, 99-3; 3, Tatum Hartsell, 81-8.75. High jump — 2, Kelsey Slater, 5-2; 3, Kayleigh Calvert, 5-0; 4, Eden Merritt, 5-0. Pole vault — 2, Isabella Kolodzieczyk, 9-6. Long jump — 3, Idelbird, 16-9; 4, Merritt, 16-7; 5, Payton Dindot, 15-0.5. Triple jump — 1, Claire Spiller, 37-4; 3, Cierra Robinson, 32-11.25.
