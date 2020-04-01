When the University Interscholastic League suspended all contests, practices and workouts through May 4 at the earliest, the feeling among the College Station girls track and field team was disappointment.
Head coach Demarques Jones saw the talent in his current group of seniors, several with top times in the region. Even with the uncertainty surrounding the season, all he wants is for the College Station seniors to finish out their season.
“I’ve got six seniors, and if they don’t get to compete and finish the year off, I know for all of them it would be disappointing,” Jones said.
At the forefront of that group of seniors is sprinter Elnita Green. Green has been the leader for the Lady Cougars in the 100 and 200 meters as well as the relay races.
Green leads District 19-5A with times of 12.11 and 24.63 seconds in the 100 and 200, respectively. The latter, a winning time at the Temple Relays, is also the top 200 time in Class 5A Region III.
Green is the only member of the Lady Cougars to have a time or mark in the region leaderboards, according to Texas MileSplit.
Ana De La Garza and Esther Tong are the other individuals on the district leaderboard. De La Garza has the top mark in the shot put with a distance of 34 feet, 8.5 inches, while Tong has the top 800 time at 2:22.90, according to Texas MileSplit.
Yet Tong, just a sophomore, was cited by Jones as one of the top leaders on his team, a teammate who keeps the other girls accountable and makes sure everyone is working hard.
Add that to the fact College Station had the top times in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and distance medley relays, and the Lady Cougars had strong hopes of coming out of district with a team title. Now, all those hopes are on hold for Jones’ 91-member squad.
“I was really excited about my group,” Jones said. “College Station has always been known as strong in the distance, and lately here we’ve also been doing well on the sprint side of things with a nucleus group of young girls. I have a real, real solid all-around track team.”
Like many other coaches, Jones is confident that his team is continuing to train at home in whatever way they can, but that confidence comes from the training they have done throughout the season.
A training program that the College Station staff put together has the goal of turning the girls into one of the top track programs in the state, strong enough to be ready for its moment whenever competition resumes.
“When I emailed them on Sunday, I just let them know even if everything does get pushed back, if we have an opportunity to run, every goal that we planned out for at the beginning of the year is still right in front of us,” Jones said. “Being district champs, that’s a big deal for the ladies.”
