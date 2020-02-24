BELTON — The College Station girls track and field team won the Belton Big Red Relays on Saturday.
Elnita Green claimed the title in the 100 meters, and Esther Tong won the 3,200, with teammate Grace Wu taking third. Tong also was third in the 800.
The quartet of Zamia Merchant, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Tamia Gooden and Green earned runner-up finishes in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and Kylie McRaven, Claire Spiller, Shaley Lewis and Ellie Dang were second in the 4x400.
Ana De La Garza was third in the shot put.
College Station JV finished second.
The Lady Cougars will compete at the Wildcat Relays in Temple next weekend.
