The College Station girls wrestling team won the eighth annual Cougar Classic on Saturday at Cougar Gym.
College Station’s Emily Huber (110 pounds), Ariana Rodriguez (119) and Allison Abby (215) won their weight classes, while Anatasia Guerra (128) placed second, Alex Guerra (165) third and Daisy Eager (148) fourth.
Cougar Classic
Here are the results for the College Station girls wrestling team at the eighth annual Cougar Classic on Saturday at Cougar Gym:
110 pounds
Semifinals: Emily Huber, College Station, won by fall over Ezrah Garcia-Perez, Willis, 0:47
Final: Huber, College Station, won by major decision over Sadie Maddin, New Waverly, 9-0
119
Quarterfinals: Anna Scarborough, College Station, won by forfeit over Abigail Mitchell, Rudder
Semifinals: Alicia Brown, Houston Northside, won by fall over Scarborough, College Station, 2:40
Consolation semifinals: Jennifer Hernandez, Huntsville, won by medical forfeit over Scarborough, College Station
128
Quarterfinals: Anastasia Guerra, College Station, won by fall over Arianna Amet, Willis, 2:53
Semifinals: Guerra, College Station, won by fall over Patience Adcock, Cameron, 3:42
Final: Olivia Mottley, Cypress Ranch, won by fall over Guerra, College Station, 0:50
138
First round: Paige Murdoch, Cypress Ranch, won by fall over Alaina Abbey, College Station, 4:44
Consolation first round: Sierra Snodgrass, Georgetown, won by fall over Abbey, College Station, 1:15
165
Quarterfinals: Bethany Brock, New Waverly won by fall over Lily Eager, College Station, 2:35; Alex Guerra, College Station, won by fall over Krystoni Garza, Houston Northside, 1:10
Semifinals: Victoria Craft, Hutto, won by fall over Alex Guerra, College Station, 2:53
Consolation third round: Hanna Brisher, Huntsville, won by fall over Eager, College Station, 3:46
Consolation semifinals: Guerra, College Station, 14-6 won by fall over Brisher, Huntsville, 0:12
Third-place match: Guerra, College Station, won by fall over Bethany Brock, New Waverly, 0:36
215
Semifinals: Allison Abbey, College Station, won by fall over Karrie Fullen, Hutto, 0:12
Final: Allison Abbey, College Station, won by fall over Iyanna Scott, Rudder, 1:41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.