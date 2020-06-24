The Brazos Valley Bombers added six players from the Southland Conference, including a pair of former local high school pitchers in College Station’s Reece Easterling and Rudder’s Cody Collins.
Easterling was 0-2 with a 19.06 ERA in only 5 2/3 innings in the abbreviated season for Stephen F. Austin, which was 6-10. The junior was 4-4 in his last season at Temple College with a 6.79 ERA in 63 2/3 innings. Collins threw only a third of an inning for Houston Baptist this season coming off a medical redshirt in 2019 in which he threw 5 2/3 innings in six appearances. He played two seasons at Blinn, going 2-0 as a sophomore with a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings.
The Bombers also signed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pitchers Henry Bird and Nick Urbantke, Lamar shortstop Kelby Weyler and Abilene Christian outfielder Grayson Tatrow. Right-hander Bird, who helped the Bombers win the Texas Collegiate League title last year, was 0-2 with a 3.31 ERA in eight appearances with the 8-10 Islanders this season. Left-hander Urbantke, who is from Lorena, transferred from Miami (Ohio). He didn’t pitch for the Islanders this season but was 1-0 with a 1.87 ERA in 33 2/3 innings for the 37-19 Redhawks in 2019. Weyler hit .302 with 10 runs batted in, starting every game for the 7-10 Cardinals. Tatrow batted .431 in 65 at-bats with two home runs, eight doubles and 16 RBIs.
