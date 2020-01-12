CAMERON — The College Station powerlifting teams swept the team titles at the Cameron Invitational on Saturday with the girls scoring 54 points and the boys scoring 44.
Athena Polymenis won the girls 181-pound division, earning outstanding heavyweight lifter, and Olivia McNutt (123), Hannah Lopez (132), Fayth Ham (148) and Brook Ragan (198) also won their respective divisions. Anna Scarborough (114) and Ava Martindale (123) came in second, and Gaby Niswanger (114) and Hannah Scott (181) placed third. Allura Base (132) took fourth, while Lexy Garza (114) was fifth) and Sidney Shipley (132) sixth.
On the boys side, Tommy Hession (114), Sean Dudo (198) and Luke Miles (242) all won their divisions, while Ethan Hall (148), Kolbe Cashion (198) and Hayden Goodlett (242) earned runner-up finishes. Kash Richter (165) and Tyler Christensen (220) placed third and Jo’Vaughn Holmes (SHW) was fourth.
