The College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams will play Class 5A area playoff games Friday, while the St. Joseph girls will play in the TAPPS 2A regionals Saturday.
The 23rd-ranked College Station Lady Cougars (27-7) will play the 12th-ranked Georgetown Lady Eagles (26-9) at 6:30 p.m. in Cameron, and the Rudder Lady Rangers (27-7) will play the Pflugerville Connally Lady Cougars (25-11) at 7 p.m. in Rockdale.
St. Joseph (15-17) will play Victoria Faith (19-11) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.
College Station, the 19-5A champion, advanced with a 51-24 victory over Kingwood Park. Georgetown, the 18-5A runner-up, advanced with a 46-21 victory over Marble Falls.
Rudder, 19-5A’s third-place finisher, advanced with a 58-49 victory over 21st-ranked Huntsville. Connally, 17-5A’s third-place finisher, advanced with a 74-46 victory over Bastrop.
In 3A area playoff action, 19-3A winner and 23rd-ranked Franklin, which advanced with a 66-53 victory over Groesbeck, will play West at 7 p.m. Friday in Riesel; 23-3A winner Anderson-Shiro, which advanced with a 66-40 victory over Boling, will play 22-3A runner-up Orangefield at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Huffman; and 19-3A runner-up Lexington, which advanced with a 52-20 victory over Frankston, will play Malakoff at 6 p.m. Friday at Waco University.
In 2A area playoff action, 25-2A runner-up Hearne, which advanced with a 60-43 victory over Normangee, will play Charlotte at 6 p.m. Thursday in New Braunfels; 20-2A runner-up and 15th-ranked Centerville, which advanced with a 57-36 victory over Italy, will play Crawford at 6 p.m. Friday in Corsicana; 26-2A runner-up Somerville, which advanced with a 50-15 victory over Thrall, will play fifth-ranked San Saba at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Georgetown; 26-2A winner and 16th-ranked Snook, which advanced with a 56-24 victory over Granger, will play sixth-ranked Mason at 7 p.m. Friday at Leander Glenn.
In Class A area playoff action, 30-A third-place finisher Dime Box, which advanced with a 42-30 victory over Chester, will play 30-A winner and 13th-ranked McMullen County at 6 p.m. Thursday in Yoakum.
St. Joseph advanced with a 42-36 victory over 10th-ranked Conroe Covenant while seventh-ranked Victoria Faith advanced by beating eighth-ranked Allen Academy 37-26.
