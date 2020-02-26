BELTON — College Station’s Joseph Benn won the boys 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 45.27 seconds at the Tiger Relays on Saturday.
Benn also placed third in the 1,600 in 4:36.
College Station’s Sid Jayaraman placed third in the 800 (2:04.36) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:36.01); Bobby Drake placed fourth in the 100 (11.0); Zeke Bryan tied for fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches; Traevon Thompson placed sixth in the triple jump (40-9); and Garrett Hall placed sixth in the 400 (52.79).
For College Station’s JV boys team, Tyler Dindot won the 200 (24.21); Cameron Johnson placed third in the 400 (54.29); Munzir Sharif placed fourth in the triple jump (37-7); Alex Cox placed fifth in the 3,200 (10:44.54) and sixth in the 1,600 (5:02.57); Luke Hull placed sixth in the 3,200 (10:51.86); and Beau Kortan placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (46.32).
The Cougars will compete at the Temple Relays on Saturday in Temple.
