Sitting in the stands of the Gilliam Indoor Stadium created formative moments for College Station High School alumni Jon Bishop and Kelsie Warren.
Both developed their love for Texas A&M while watching track standouts of years before earn conference titles in front of the home crowd.
With the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships coming to College Station on Friday and Saturday, the pair of distance runners will have a chance to make similar memories of their own.
“It’s just a really special experience as a senior,” Bishop said. “I really love it. I’m really appreciate of it. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”
A&M held the event in 2018, but both Bishop and Warren were forced to cheer their team on from the sidelines due to injuries. Bishop remembers watching the men’s 4x400-meter relay team win in 3 minutes, 2.35 seconds to help the Aggies place fourth in the final team standings.
“It was motivating, because at that time I was really just working hard and plotting my path with a way to get back to running,” Bishop said.
Two years removed from the injury, Bishop enters the 2020 conference meet ranked seventh in the SEC in the men’s 3,000 at 8:06.53, eighth in the mile at 4:05.89 and ninth in the 5,000 at 14:21.69. He also was named the SEC men’s indoor track and field scholar athlete of the year Wednesday. He has a 3.936 grade point average while pursuing a degree in applied mathematical sciences with a computational emphasis.
Midway through the 2018 indoor season, Warren sustained a stress fracture that ended both her indoor and outdoor seasons. Watching her teammates take her home track without her has brought the senior a new perspective.
“It’s one of the levels and series of things that have built me to be the person and the competitive person I am today,” Warren said. “I appreciate every single run that I get to race now and every single run that you get to do, because you know what it’s like to have it taken away from you.”
At last year’s SEC indoor meet at Arkansas, Warren finished fourth in the women’s 5,000 (16:36.05) and fifth in the 3,000 (9:35.53). She enters this year’s meet ranked ninth in the SEC in the 5,000 (16:29.39), 15th in the 3,000 (9:28.57) and 21st in the mile (4:51.15).
“Nothing makes me prouder than the opportunities that I get to put on that A&M uniform,” Warren said. “I’ve grown up an Aggie. Both my parents were [Aggies]. As a little girl, being able to see those athletes competing at a high level and aspire to be there and now to be in my last year of competing, it’s a surreal moment but exciting. I look forward to the challenges. I know the races won’t be easy, but I’m excited for them.”
A&M track coach Pat Henry said he values the pair’s loyalty to the community that raised them.
“Everybody seems to think the grass is always greener somewhere else,” Henry said. “Both of these people chose to come to Texas A&M because it’s pretty good here. Sometimes that’s against the norm, and it’s good to see, especially when they are good students and are as successful on the track. It kind of proves a point for us.”
A&M senior Devin Dixon, who enters the meet ranked second in the conference in the men’s 800 (1:47:88), said he knows the pair of former Cougars will be running for the young kids like them who are now watching their heroes from the stands.
As Bishop makes the final turns in his last home indoor track meet, he says he also will be focusing on those friends and family who helped push him to this point.
“For them to get to watch us, it’s a pretty emotional thing honestly,” he said. “We all started a long time ago, and we did not start where we are now. It’s really good for them to get to see the progress in person, and I’m really grateful for that.”
