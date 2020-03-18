College Station senior point guard Mia Rivers and a pair of Texas A&M signees earned all-state honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-6 Rivers, who made the Class 5A team, averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the 32-8 Lady Cougars, who advanced to the state tournament for the first time.
San Antonio Veterans Memorial’s Sahara Jones, an A&M signee who led her team to a 5A runner-up finish, also earned all-state honors by the TABC which limited honors to 20 players per class.
Rivers and Jones also earned all-state honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association, which put 50 players on the 5A team, announced earlier this week.
Humble Summer Creek’s Maliyah Johnson, who signed with A&M, made the TABC’s 6A team. Johnson led Summer Creek (31-5) to the regional semifinals this season. Last season, the 6-foot-3 forward led the Lady Bulldogs to the state tournament for the first time and was named the Houston Chronicle’s All-Greater Houston player of the year.
Franklin senior Mya Booker in 3A and Snook junior Jaycie Brisco and Centerville senior Hannah Matthews in 2A also earned TABC all-state honors. The 5-7 Booker, who has signed with McLennan, averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals per game. Brisco averaged 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Joining Rivers on the 5A Region III team were College Station’s Rebekah Hailey and Na’layjah Johnson and Rudder’s Deondra Young.
TABC All-State Girls Basketball
Class 6A
Sarah Andrews, Irving MacArthur, sr.; Victoria Baker, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, sr.; Presley Bennett, Austin Westlake, sr.; Elyssa Coleman, Humble Atascocita, sr.; Erin Fry, McKinney, sr.; De’Yona Gaston, Pearland, sr.; Myra Gordon, L.D. Bell, sr.; Hannah Gusters, Irving MacArthur, sr.; Rori Harmon, Cypress Creek, jr.; Shay Holle, Austin Westlake, sr.; Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek, jr.; Anzhane Hutton, Cedar Hill, sr.; Kiara Jackson, South Grand Prairie, jr.; Maliyah Johnson, Sumer Creek, sr.; Deja Kelly, Duncanville, sr.; A.J. Marotte, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, jr.; Mariah Roberts, Arlington Martin, jr.; Kierra Sanderlin, Converse Judson, jr.; Samantha Wagner, San Antonio Reagan, fr.
Class 5A
Julie Becker, Kerrville Tivy, soph.;Maci Bookout, Royce City, sr.; Destiny Burton, Mansfield Timberview, sr.; Breanna Davis, Red Oak, soph.; McCall Hampton, Georgetown, sr.; Aniyah Johnson, Red Oak, jr.;Kamryn Jones, Magnolia West, sr.; Sahara Jones, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, sr.; Tamia Jones, The Colony, sr.; Nicole Leff, Cedar Park, sr.; Destini Lombard, Hightower, sr.; Jasmine Lott, Frisco Memorial, soph.; Dorian Norris, Lake Dallas, sr.; Jazzy Owens-Barnett, Frisco Liberty, soph.; Brenna Perez, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, sr.; Mia Rivers, College Station, sr.; Audrey Robertson, Kerrville Tivy, sr.; Jewel Spear, The Colony, sr.; Zayla Tinner, Amarillo, sr.; Desiree Wooten, Mansfield Timberview, soph.
Class 4A
Braden Bosser, Fairfield, sr.; Alexis Brown, Dallas Lincoln, sr.; Brooklyn Carl, Argyle, sr.; Jada Clark, Fairfield, sr.; Malon Garner, Houston Yates, sr.; Ella Hartman, Fredericksburg, fr.; Shanequa Henry, Pleasant Grove, sr.; Hailey Ibarra, Glen Rose, sr.; Ashley Ingram, Bridgeport, jr.; Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson, soph.; Minnah Little, Waco Connally, sr.; Makiyah McCollister, Athens, jr.; Rhyle McKinney, Argyle, sr.; Kaia Philen, Salado, sr.; Rachaeal Requenez, West Oso; Audrey Spurgin, Fredericksburg, jr.; Matyha Thompson, Brownwood, sr.; Kenadee Winfrey, Canyon, jr.; Kentoya Woods, Brownsboro, jr.;
Class 3A
Faith Acker, Winnsboro, fr.; Jayda Argumon, Woodville, sr.; Jordyn Beaty, Woodville, sr.; Mya Booker, Franklin, sr.; Bree Brattain, Shallowater, soph.; Sydney Cooper, Poth, sr.; Rebekah Crane, Chapel Hill, sr.; Sabria Dean, Mineola, sr.; Demi Dickey, Hitchcock, sr.; Kaitlyn Edgemen, Littlefield, sr.; Brooke Galvin, Tynli Harris, Shallowater, jr.; Ally Harvey, Howe, sr.; Brynlee Hollas, Schulenburg, sr.; Aja Holmes, Luling, jr.; Tabitha Parker, Edgewood, sr.; Shaylee Stovall, Idalou, sr.; Macy Taber, Jarrell, jr.; Torrye Tyler, Brock, jr.; Jenna Willer, Shallowater, soph.
Class 2A
Brylee Behrens, Timpson, sr.; Jaycie Brisco, Snook, jr.; Shelby Brookshire, Woden, sr.; McKenzie Cano, Mason, jr.; Courtnee Cash, San Saba, jr.; Jada Celsur, Martins Mill, soph.; Sandra Christian, Era, sr.; Kaitlin Hennigan, Muenster, sr.; Mason Jones, Panhandle, jr.; Teira Jones, Grapeland, jr.; Briana Knabe, Era, sr.; Kecie Langley, Kerens, sr.; Stevi Lockhart, Sudan, fr.; Lara Mason, Vega, sr.; Hannah Matthews, Centerville, sr.; Bailey Maupin, Gruver, soph.; Maddie McCloy, Gruver, sr.; Martie McCoy, Muenster, soph.; Kaylee Jo Neeley, Wellington, sr.; Abby Orrick, Martins Mill, sr.
Class A
Maggie Anderson, Ropes, jr.; Dani Baccus, Dodd City, jr.; Kelby Baccus, New Home, fr.; Emily Bunger, Rankin, jr.; Amber Canik, Fayetteville, sr.; Taylor Clark, Lipan, jr.; Merry Gerber, Nazareth, jr.; Makia Gonzales, Hermleigh, sr.; Cambrie Heiman, Nazareth, sr.; Journie Hilliard, Dodd City, jr.; Braylee Hood, Robert Lee, soph.; Kaylee Little, Lipan, jr.; Anna Masonheimer, Eula, sr.; Maggie Peacock, Lipan, jr.; April Schmucker, Nazareth, sr.; Chloe Trull, Ropes, sr.; Nalley Vargas, Chireno, jr.; Kennadi Wheeless, Veribest, soph.; Stacie Whitehead, LaPoynor, jr.; Koryl Zapata, Moulton, jr.
TABC All-Region
(Brazos Valley players only)
Class 5A Region III
Rebekah Hailey, College Station; Na’layjah Johnson, College Station; Mia Rivers, College Station; Deondra Young, Rudder
Class 4A Region III
Mya Booker, Franklin; Haley Mason, Anderson-Shiro; Ciara Wade, Franklin
Class 3A Region III
Hannah Matthews, Centerville
Class 3A Region IV
Jaycie Brisco, Snook; Jaivan Stringfellow, Snook
