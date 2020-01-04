CYPRESS — College Station’s Ariana Rodriguez went 5-2 to place seventh in her weight class Saturday at the 18th annual Cy-Fair ISD Invitational.
College Station’s girls will compete in the Caprock tournament next weekend in Amarillo, while the Cougar boys team will compete in the Battle on 45 dual tournament in Huntsville next Saturday.
