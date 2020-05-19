Former College Station pitcher Travis Hester, who was a redshirt freshman at Arkansas last season, has signed to play in the College Summer Baseball Invitational at Travis Field on June 2-4.
Texas Tech freshman catcher Nate Rombach also signed to play in the CSBI on Tuesday. He batted .308 for the 16-3 Red Raiders last season, hitting six homers with 27 RBIs to lead the team in both categories.
The CSBI will have no spectators but be available via pay-per-view. The six games will be available for $49.95 to the first 2,000 subscribers. The price will increase thereafter and individual games the week of the tournament will be $19.98. A portion of the retail price of each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry.
