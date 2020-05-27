College Station senior defender Zoe Bullard was a first-team, all-state girls pick in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches. Lady Cougar senior forward Olivia Riechman earned honorable mention. A&M Consolidated senior midfielder Cisco Avila was a second-team, all-state boys pick in Class 5A.
College Station senior midfielder Kingsley Cashion was a first-team, all-region girls pick. Lady Cougars assistant Jimmy Pollard, who is retiring after 18 seasons with College Station, was the Class 5A Region III girls assistant coach of the year.
Bryan junior midfielder Ramiro Moreno was a second-team, all-region boys pick in Class 6A. A&M Consolidated freshman defender Mason Crites, senior midfielder Trey Gage and College Station junior goalkeeper Daniel Gildin were second-team, all-region boys picks in Class 5A.
