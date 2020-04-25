The College Station softball team settled for perfect weather to end the season Friday night instead of capping off the perfect district record it had envisioned.
Eight College Station Lady Cougars celebrated Senior Night under sunny skies on what would have been the regular-season finale against Magnolia West at Lady Cougar Field had the season not been canceled in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 23rd-ranked Lady Cougars were 13-3-1 when they stopped playing and waited until the season officially ended last week. The three-time district-defending champs had opened 19-5A play with an 8-0 victory over Katy Paetow.
Senior pitcher Hailey Hudson said it was frustrating because they couldn’t do anything about what happened.
“Not getting the chance to play my senior year, it sucks, but we’ve all kept saying, God has a plan, so it’s for a reason,” Hudson said.
The Lady Cougars were high on experience and talent with five seniors who each had started three years and all signed to play college softball.
“It was hard for me to process at first, because I wasn’t expecting my season to end so early and I don’t think the rest of us were either,” power hitting first baseman Hannah Schnettler said. “And we’ve just been in contact with each other, just trying to support each other and help us get through this tough time.”
Head coach Brandy Gibson said the coaching staff tried to emphasize this was another learning opportunity.
“High school sports teach so many lessons,” Gibson said. “We wanted them to take away the fact that they’ve faced defeat and they picked their heads up and continued on and fought again.”
The team’s seniors had bounced back from every season-ending loss to arguably be better the following year both on and off the field. Gibson believes they’ll do the same after this setback.
“That’s the lessons they’ll take on after high school,” Gibson said. “The message to them is this doesn’t define you. This doesn’t mean the world ends, you’re going to go on and you’re going to take these lessons learned and take what you’ve learned at College Station on to college or whatever it is you plan on doing and you’re going to be successful.”
The senior class was 98-18-3 according to maxpreps.com, including 38-1 in district play.
“It was the bonds we had,” Hudson said. “We grew up playing with each other. Coming along and finishing it with everybody I grew up with is probably the best part about it.”
Hudson and Schnettler played together in Little League, while Hudson, outfielder Jalen Perez (Tyler Junior College), Haylee Berry and Jessica Carreon (Texas-Arlington) played summer softball together.
“I think our team definitely bonded a lot, even more this last year,” Hudson said. “We’re all the leaders now, we’re not under somebody’s wing. I also think our play [improved]. We all had to really step up, because we’re the last class. It just brought us closer.
Schnettler said the chemistry was outstanding.
“It was something I’ve never had before with a team, it was really special,” said Schnettler, who has signed with University of Texas-Tyler.
Third baseman Nicole Goggin is a three-year starter who has signed with Union College (Tennessee). Second baseman Carreon batted leadoff and was a four-year starter. Berry was an outfielder. Autumn Miles and Kylie Pope was part of a special class which was looking to build on a back-to-back regional semifinal appearances.
“Oh my gosh, this group will never be forgotten, they’ve been our most dynamic group,” Gibson said. “Every one of these girls has been a joy to coach these last three and a half years. It’s heartbreaking that it had to end this way. We were on track to have another good season. It hurts even more so.”
