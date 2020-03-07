MISSOURI CITY — The College Station softball team went 3-0 at the Sienna tournament, shutting out Flower Mound 8-0 and Ridge Point 5-0 on Friday and Cy-Fair 14-0 on Saturday.
College Station’s Hailey Hudson threw a five-inning no-hitter against Flower Mound, striking out eight. Jalen Perez went 3 for 3 with a double, and Sage Scarmardo went 2 for 2.
Hudson also no-hit Ridge Point over five innings, striking out eight. Perez went 3 for 3 with a triple.
Hudson struck out four and allowed one hit over five innings against Cy-Fair. She also went 3 for 3 with a double, while Kylie Pope went 2 for 2 with a home run, and Hannah Schnettler went 2 for 3 with a triple and double. Perez also went 2 for 4 with her fifth homer of the season, and Jessi Carreon went 2 for 4 with a triple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.