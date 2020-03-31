With the University Interscholastic League athletics schedule in a holding pattern in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball and softball teams across the state will likely need a transition period if play resumes to get back into midseason form.
College Station head softball coach Brandy Gibson is hoping her team’s experience will be an asset during that process.
The Lady Cougars (13-3-1, 1-0 in 19-5A) are led by five seniors who are returning starters – Hailey Hudson, Hannah Schnettler, Jessi Carreon, Jalen Perez and Nicole Goggin – and even their underclassmen have extensive experience.
Twins Sage and Summer Scarmardo had stellar freshman seasons in 2019, Sage at shortstop and Summer filling in at third when Goggin was hurt.
All seven played large roles in College Station’s run to a second straight Class 5A Region III semifinal, where the Lady Cougars lost to Angleton. Even without all-state outfielder and Texas A&M signee Bri ona Warren, who decided not to play her senior season, the Lady Cougars return almost all of their key pieces from last year.
Hudson, a University of Houston signee, went 29-5 with a 1.02 ERA and 227 strikeouts in the circle, and hit .351 with seven homers. Sage Scarmardo (.484 OBP) and Carreon (.492 OBP) make up an elite combination in the middle infield and both get on base with regularity, while Schnettler (.368 avg, six HRs) provides plenty of pop in the lineup. Perez returns in the outfield, and Goggin takes over full-time again at third base, while Summer Scarmardo moves to catcher.
Carreon (Texas-Arlington), Schnettler (UT-Tyler), Perez (Tyler Junior College) and Goggin (Union University) all are signed to play in college.
Even with all that talent, the road to another deep playoff run is much murkier this year as UIL has suspended competition until at least May 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak. After Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday closing schools until May 4, it might be even longer before teams can begin practicing – if the season is able to resume at all.
“The biggest challenge is we’ve been practicing every day, been on a roll; we’ve already played a lot of games,” Gibson said. “Having to go and sit and not be able to do anything for weeks – we don’t really know when we’re going to be able to start practicing again. That’s going to be tough. It’s like starting from square one.”
With all-state pedigrees in Hudson, Schnettler and Carreon and a wealth of playoff experience across the roster, Gibson believes her team is capable of another deep playoff run, even in an abbreviated season. She is encouraging her players to continue working out and doing what they can on their own while school remains in a remote setting.
If the season continues in an altered format, the teams that are most ready to hit the ground running once play resumes will have an advantage as each game takes on heightened importance. The Lady Cougars’ experience in big games could help them be one of those teams.
“We hope so,” Gibson said. “We have a large senior class. We hope those girls have that passion and that desire so when we finally get to resume, they’re gonna come out swinging. I think having so many seniors, that’s going to help. They’re not going to want to see their season end.”
