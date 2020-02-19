The eighth-ranked College Station softball team opened the season with a 9-0 victory at Waco Robinson on Monday.
College Station senior right-hander Hailey Hudson struck out 19 and allowed one hit. Senior Hannah Schnettler paced an 11-hit attack with a double and triple, and Nicole Goggin, Sage Scamardo and Hudson added doubles.
