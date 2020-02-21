Alvin’s booming bats didn’t give the College Station softball team time to enjoy its victory over the state-ranked Deer Park Deer in the 2020 NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic on Friday at Cougar Field as the Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a 7-0 victory.
College Station looked good in cruising to a 3-0 victory over Deer Park in the third round of 64-team tournament as senior right-hander Hailey Hudson allowed only two hits in four innings. Senior Hannah Schnettler had a pair of RBIs as Class 5A’s eighth-ranked team topped 6A’s fifth-ranked Deer Park.
Alvin, ranked ninth in 6A, beat 10th-ranked Leander while the Lady Cougars took a break. Alvin (5-0) kept rolling by scoring five runs in the first inning against College Station (4-1).
Alvin’s batters were as crisp as the cold air. Leadoff hitter Mindy Matthews beat out a slow roller. After College Station failed to get an out on a grounder by Shae Montemayor, Matthews was thrown out trying to steal third base when a bunt play went array, but undaunted Alvin took a 1-0 lead on Victoria Valdez’s opposite-field double. Mary Pourcio’s opposite-field single made it 2-0. Two batters later, Katy Kincaide’s line drive to left field became a three-run, inside-the-park home run when the fielder couldn’t make a diving catch.
Alvin tacked on runs in each of the next two innings. The Lady Cougars avoided being no-hit when Hudson blooped a single into right field with no outs in the fourth, putting two runners on for the third straight inning. But Alvin senior right-hander Jodie Aguirre, who went 66-12 over the last two seasons, retired the next three batters. She struck out the last two batters, giving her five in the game called after three and a half innings by the 90-minute limit.
College Station was the aggressor against Deer Park, taking a 1-0 lead in the first. Jessi Carreon had a leadoff single, and after Deer Park left-hander Addison Lehew rebounded with two strikeouts, Schnettler rifled a grounder past a backhanded attempt by the shortstop, scoring Carreon who had stole second. The Lady Cougars added two runs in the third as senior Jalen Perez, sophomore Sage Scarmardo and Schnettler had consecutive hits.
Deer Park had two scoring chances. Emily Land opened the second with a single and College Station failed to get an out on Alie Alcantar’s grounder, but Hudson retired the next three batters. Alcantar reached on an error with two outs in the fourth, and Kaurie Winters singled, but Hudson got the next out to end the game via the tournament’s time limit.
“That was a great test. Deer Park’s a great ballclub,” College Station coach Bandy Gibson said. “I’m super proud of the girls. Our focus offensively was better than we’ve seen the last few days.”
College Station lost some of its offensive firepower when three-year starter Brionna Warren, who signed with Texas A&M, opted to compete in track and field this season.
College Station will pay Ridge Point at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a win putting it in the fifth-place game or a loss putting it in the seventh-place game.
Bryan loses in third round
The Bryan Lady Vikings grabbed a 10-2 victory over El Paso Pebble Hills in second-round action at Lady Viking Field. Kaedyn Filburn was the winning pitcher with Jacque Adams and Jessica Adams each having two hits and two RBIs. Alexis Rodriguez had two hits and an RBI while Mia Langley had two hits and stole four bases.
Bryan’s bats went cold in a 2-0 loss to Clear Springs in the third round as Natalia Garcia’s single was the Lady Vikings’ lone hit. Jessica Adams (2-1) gave up both runs in the first.
Bryan (3-1) also played Huntsville late Friday. The Lady Vikings will play at 8 a.m. Saturday.
