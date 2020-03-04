The College Station Sprinters’ A’Rhyana Taylor won the 60 meters in 8.36 seconds, and the Sprinters won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays on Saturday at the Louisiana Youth Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Sprinters won the 4x200 in a season-best 1:52.43 and set the stadium record in the 4x400 in 4:36.42.
Daliyah Richard also took third in the 200 in 28.24 and Natalie Webber took 10th in 28.97. Nyla Webber also placed fourth in the 400 in 1:04.86.
