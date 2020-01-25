ELGIN — The College Station boys and girls powerlifting teams won the team titles at the Elgin Invitational on Saturday.
Tommy Hession (114 pounds), Caleb Burleson (123), Ethan Hall (148), Sean Dudo (198) and Luke Miles (242) won their weight classes to lead College Station’s boys. Kolbe Cashion (198) and Hayden Goodlett (242) each finished second, and Colton Griswold placed ninth (165) for the Cougars. Hession also was named the meet’s outstanding lightweight boys lifter.
For the Lady Cougars, Gaby Niswanger (105), Anna Scarborough (114), Hannah Lopez (132), Fayth Ham (148), Athena Polymenis (181) and Brook Ragan (198) each won their classes with Ham claiming the outstanding lightweight lifter award and Polymenis the outstanding heavyweight lifter award. College Station’s Allura Bass (132) also took second, Hannah Scott (181) fourth, Olivia McNutt (123) sixth, Sidney Shipley (132) seventh, Piper Arnold (132) ninth, Kylie Kramer (132) 14th.
