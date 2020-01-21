Austin Westlake shot an opening-round 294 to grab the team lead at the Aggie Cup Invitational on Monday at Traditions Club. College Station is 16th at 328, and Consol 18th at 354.
Lake Travis is in second in the team standings, trailing Westlake by four strokes, and Austin Vandegrift is five shots back in third.
Lake Travis’ Nathan Petronzio carded a first-round 70 to take the individual lead, two shots ahead of Westlake’s J. Holland Humphries, Cedar Park’s HS Chang and Southlake Carroll’s Daniel Fuller.
College Station’s McKane Kiser had the best first round among area golfers, shooting 80 to earn a share of 49th. Rounding out the Cougars’ lineup are Anthony Rubino (81) in 56th, Sam Schmidt (83) in 67th and Austin Hassell (84) in 73rd and Emmett Ely (89) in 89th. Brown Bedard, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 73rd at 84.
Jacob Patterson led Consol with a first-round 85 and is tied for 79th. Other Consol entries are Cole Killian (88) in 87th, Sandro Iero (89) in 89th and Matthew Almand (92) in 96th.
Navasota’s Weston Finke is tied for 67th with an 83, and Normangee’s Rainer Horne is tied for 105th at 104.
