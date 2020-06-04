College Station will hold its Cougar ELITE Training sessions beginning on June 8 for seventh graders to seniors who will attend College Station High School. Cost is $125. Registration is available online at www.TheCougarWay.com, and for more information, contact Gregg Frashure at gfrashure@csisd.org.
The school also will offer sport specific instruction for no extra fee. For more information, visit the website or email the varsity head coach of your sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.