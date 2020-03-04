The College Station RoadRunners 14-and-under Bantam team and their 12-and-under Pee Wee team won their divisions in the Houston Metropolitan Hockey League.
The teams won their championship games Sunday at the Sugar Land Ice Center.
The Bantam team won 4-3. The RoadRunners won in a shootout that went seven players deep after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation. It was the fourth straight year the RoadRunners won the Bantam title.
The Pee Wee team won 4-0. Julian Karr scored the first goal with an assist from Lathan Lucas, who scored the second goal. Luke Netherland scored the last two goals. Christian Dale was the goalie, making eight saves.
The team’s other players were Dekker Harper, Daxton Harper, Turner Sampson, Isaac Gonzales, Jack Johnson, Madelyn Malone and Colton Randall. Derrek Harper was the head coach and Clint Netherland the assistant. Harper also is head coach of Texas A&M’s hockey club team.
Both teams will be honored Friday night at Spirit Ice Arena when the Texas RoadRunners play the Louisiana Drillers at 6:15 p.m. in a South Division game of the North American Tier III League. It also is First Responders Night.
