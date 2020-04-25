Soccer has been a driving force in Olivia Riechman’s life since she was four-years-old. Through countless training sessions, games and teams, Riechman has become one of the best soccer players in College Station’s history, but her journey is just beginning.
Reichman’s competitive nature was fostered at an early age when she started playing club soccer around the College Station area. Her love and passion for the game took her to new heights, where she trained with boys teams and traveled to Houston in hopes of upping her game.
Riechman continued traveling to Houston three times a week and on the weekends for four years before deciding to quit at the start of her junior year to focus on the next chapter of her life.
While playing at the collegiate level was always the plan, Riechman made the difficult decision to step away from the game. For her, life became more than just soccer games.
“I think everybody just saw me as this good soccer player, and I knew that in the next step in my life I wanted to be more of the smart, funny, caring kind of person and not just ‘she is good at soccer,’” Riechman said.
When Riechman hangs up her cleats and moves down the road to Texas A&M in the fall, she will leave behind a legacy as the Lady Cougars’ all-time leading scorer and back-to-back unanimous District 19-5A MVP awards.
In four seasons for the Lady Cougars, Riechman racked up 86 goals to earn her spot in College Station’s history books. Riechman is also on head coach Stoney Pryor’s all-time scoring list from his current and past players. Pryor said outside of her stats, Riechman is a dream teammate.
“Olivia has a really good balance of working hard, and she’s played a lot of soccer, so she has a lot of experience and repetition that she can draw on. She has a good amount of confidence,” Pryor said. “She’s a team player, and she has the skill to be a selfish player, but she’s not a selfish player.”
Although she is often credited as a player who is able to anticipate moves and make plays with ease, Riechman believes that she’s matured more as a team player than in her physical skills.
“I’m more excited when my teammates score than when I score,” Riechman said. “I get so excited when the person who hasn’t scored all season gets a goal, and that means so much more than how ever many goals I scored that season or that game.”
The University Interscholastic League canceled all sanctioned events for the rest of the school year last Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, ending Riechman’s senior season just two games before playoffs. Since the cancellation, all 12 seniors on the Lady Cougars soccer team have addressed their teammates through Zoom calls giving advice, reflecting and saying goodbye.
Riechman said she hopes she set the standard for younger players and other midfielders to always strive for the best because that’s what people did for her. Riechman’s older brother Collin, who played soccer for the University of Houston and West Point, drove her to compete at the highest level and never give up.
While Riechman’s time as a Lady Cougar is over, she is excited to become an Aggie and participate in all A&M traditions. As Riechman takes her next step, Pryor said it’s important for his seniors to realize this season was not a waste of time.
“I said some of you guys might be feeling like it was a waste or that it was ruined or it was for nothing, but it wasn’t ruined, it wasn’t for nothing and it wasn’t a waste of time — it just ended before we were ready,” Pryor said. “But what a great opportunity to spend the month that we had laughing, playing, competing, getting to know each other and growing as people.”
