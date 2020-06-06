Scott Holder was College Station's first head baseball coach, and his Cougars didn’t miss the playoffs during his tenure from 2013-19.
He began the run with a talented group and established a winning culture that helped College Station to the Class 3A state championship in 2014 and the 5A state semifinals in 2016.
“We really had the opportunity to come in and establish that culture from Day 1,” Holder said. “That was all they knew, our culture and the way we did things and that winning mentality. Coming in and putting your mark on your program, everything we stand for and everything we’re about — those Cougar qualities — that’s what’s special about starting a new program.”
Holder’s teams went 171-66 (.722), including 71-12 (.855) in district play, and won or shared district championships every season from 2013-18. The Cougars lost in the bi-district round to end their inaugural season then advanced past the first round every season after that under Holder.
Holder left College Station to become the head coach at Prosper after the 2019 season.
