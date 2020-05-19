After 46 years, the College Station school system is saying goodbye to longtime coach and administrator Sue Betts.
Betts is retiring from her position as the school district’s assistant athletic director, a role she held after a stint as the A&M Consolidated girls athletic coordinator and 24 years as the school’s girls basketball coach.
“You kind of just feel it when it’s time, like I did when I stopped coaching,” Betts said. “It just felt like it was the right time to let someone else take over.”
Betts started her career in the school district as Consol’s head volleyball coach as well as an assistant for girls basketball and track in 1975. She took over as the girls head basketball coach five years later and accumulated a 526-239 career record. She guided the Lady Tigers to the 1986 Class 4A championship game and was elected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
She retired from coaching in 2005 to move into an administrative role full time and oversaw successful teams across all sports at Consol and College Station during her tenure as assistant AD. She helped usher in the opening of College Station High School and its first state championships in football, baseball and girls cross country.
“Sue has done a tremendous job as a representative of College Station ISD,” CSISD director of student activities Buddy Reed said. “She epitomizes what leadership is. She’s been amazing during her time here as a coach, as a leader and in her current role.”
Reed said he hopes to hire Betts’ replacement by early June, adding that the district will be “quick but deliberate” in its search.
Betts is looking forward to spending more time with family, including her 10 grandchildren. She has two grandchildren who play high school football in Belton and plans on being there to watch them on Thursdays and Fridays in the fall.
Between family and keeping up the family ranch between Bryan and Madisonville, Betts said there will be plenty to keep her busy. Luckily for Tigers and Cougars alike, Betts also should be a common sight at sporting events.
“We’re here to stay,” Betts said. “I’ve always been in athletics, so it’ll be a little different, but I’ll still be in it. When the gym is open at Consol or College Station, I’ll be there for basketball games, and I’ll be there for baseball and softball games. I’ll still be involved, just in a different role.”
CSISD administrator Attaway retiring
College Station ISD athletics ticket office administrator Janice Attaway also is retiring.
Attaway, who also ran the press box at Consol and College Station home football games, said she is eager to spend more time camping, fishing and with her grandchildren. Attaway said there’s a possibility she will still be the hostess on Friday nights depending on the new assistant AD hire, but she intends to continue attending games even if as a spectator.
