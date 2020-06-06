For four years at College Station, everything Travis Hester did on the mound seemed easy.
He earned handfuls of all-state and award designations while finishing his four seasons with a sub-2.00 ERA and 30-4 career record. Every time he took the mound, everyone from the fans to the grounds crew knew the Cougars had a great chance to win.
That resume pushed Hester to the top of The Eagle’s 2010s All-Decade High School Baseball Team as its player of the decade. The powerful right-hander led the Cougars to four straight district titles and as a sophomore helped them reach the Class 5A state semifinals.
Things haven’t gone so easy for Hester since he signed to play at Arkansas.
His college career halted before it started as he underwent an MRI after his first start during the fall exhibition season of his freshman year. Hester had torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, an injury that required Tommy John surgery. The procedure, which reconstructs the UCL using a tendon from the wrist or another part of the body, meant he had to redshirt his freshman season and faced a long road back to the mound.
Most players need at least a year to a year and a half of recovery time from the operation, and Hester said his timeline ended up on the longer side. He had surgery in October 2018 and couldn’t move his right arm for three weeks. Over the next three weeks, he was allowed to move it in just 10-degree increments. Despite his frustrations with the physical limitation, Hester longed to get back on the diamond.
“Learning all the little movements and going through rehab was hard,” Hester said. “But I think the toughest part of the surgery was on the mental side of things. For the last 14 years of my life, everything was baseball. I had always been drawn to the game and played year round. Not being able to play baseball and sitting there and seeing all my friends work out and go through all these things and practice, that was the hardest part for me.”
Motivated to get back on the field, Hester started throwing again last fall, but he wasn’t quite ready to pitch in a live game when the 2020 season started in February. Shortly after, the COVID-19 pandemic put Hester’s college career on hold again.
“Right as I was starting to be healthy and be myself again, the coronavirus completely took over and our whole season got canceled,” Hester said.
After two seasons without throwing a competitive pitch at Arkansas, Hester is looking for a reset. He entered the NCAA transfer portal and hopes to play at a Division I school in Texas.
“I’m just excited to start fresh and go somewhere new and show that I can still pitch at a high level,” Hester said. “I can still compete like I did in high school. Even though I’ve been away from the game for two years, I’ve put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes in recovering and trying to get back to not only where I was but hopefully to be a little bit better than I was before. I’m really excited to see what’s still ahead of me as far as baseball goes.”
Part of that fresh start involves changing the way he approaches being a pitcher when he’s not on the mound, especially when it comes to maintenance.
During the recovery from Tommy John surgery, Hester learned the importance of helping his arm muscles recover from the strain of pitching. He said his pre-throwing regimen has “changed drastically” with a focus on increased shoulder strength, and he’s putting more effort into recovery. After throwing, he now does resistance training with bands to help realign the muscle fibers in his arm and promote increased blood flow and muscle repair.
“I definitely know my body a lot better now through this experience,” Hester said. “There’s a lot more to pitching than just going out and pitching. The six days leading up to the day that you throw are just as important, if not more important, than the day you throw. It’s a completely different outlook.”
Armed with a renewed energy for the game and a better knowledge of how to keep his body in pitching shape, Hester started his new direction in baseball this weekend as part of the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational. In addition to being the only way to face live batters in a game setting during the pandemic, the tournament offered Hester a great opportunity to impress scouts, especially with Thursday’s games being televised on ESPN2.
Hester is hoping the showcase can be a springboard for the rest of his college career. He’s also excited at the prospect of playing against some of his old teammates, several of whom play for colleges in Texas.
“A lot of those guys I still talk to, a couple of them I train with when I’m back in town,” Hester said. “A lot of those guys are my best friends. I’ll see them around, and we just pick up right where we left off.”
Hester’s also not giving up on the ultimate goal: making it to the major leagues.
“If I could pursue a career at the pro level, that would be a dream come true,” Hester said. “Anyone who tells you otherwise as a player is lying to you. I’m just itching to get out there and play again no matter who it’s against or anything. I’m just ready to compete and play baseball.”
