Western Kentucky senior infielder Davis Sims, South Carolina catcher Colin Burgess, Utah junior utility player Shea Kramer, Alabama sophomore reliever Dylan Smith and Incarnate Word junior catcher Kyle Bergeron and senior pitcher Luke Taggart have been added to the lineups of players for the College Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI) set for June 4-6 at Travis Field.
Sims is a graduate transfer who started his college career with two seasons at Murray State, where he was a freshman All-American and the Ohio Valley Conference rookie of the year in 2017 after hitting .308 with 11 home runs and 17 doubles. Sims hit .333 this season with three home runs and 19 RBIs.
Burgess hit .308 with three doubles and two RBIs as a freshman this season. He played in nine games with seven starts before the season was canceled. He graduated from Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Kentucky.
Kramer had a homer and seven RBIs this season. In 2019 he hit .279 overall and .333 in Pac-12 Conference play. He played in 70 games at catcher, first base and in the outfield over his first two seasons.
Smith, who graduated from Stafford, went 1-0 with four appearances this season, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 12 over 16 2/3 innings as a freshman last season.
Bergeron hit .298 with 10 RBIs in 16 starts this season for Incarnate Word. Taggart went 2-2 in four starts with a 3.08 ERA in 26 1/3 innings with 28 strikeouts and six walks.
The three-day CSBI will be broadcast via pay-per-view at $49.95 for the first 2,000 subscribers. The event will include six games. The organizers will donate 5% of the retail price of each subscription to the No Kid Hungry program.
