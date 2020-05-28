Oklahoma prep guard Jaxson Robinson signed with the Texas A&M men’s basketball program Thursday.
The 6-foot-5 Robinson is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, from Ada, Oklahoma.
Robinson, who graduated a year early and reclassified, helped guide Ada High School to the Class 4A state tournament by averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a junior. While playing for Team Griffin in the Nike Elite youth league, Robinson helped capture the 2019 16 & under championship at the Nike Peach Jam. Robinson hit a trio of 3-pointers in the title game and scored 11 points. In the semifinals, Robinson tallied eight points and scored 19 points in the team’s quarterfinal matchup.
Robinson is ranked 59th by rivals.com and 72nd by 247Sports.com. Prior to his reclassification, he was ranked No. 42 in the 2021 ESPN 60.
