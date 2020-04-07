Texas A&M runners Ashley Driscoll and Brittany Parker were each awarded a $10,000 scholarship by the NCAA on Monday.
Driscoll, who will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences and a 3.98 GPA, received her scholarship from the NCAA postgraduate scholarship committee.
Parker received the NCAA women’s enhancement graduate scholarship from the NCAA committee of women’s athletics and will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and a minor in psychology.
