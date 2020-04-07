kelsie warren ashley driscoll

Texas A&M’s Kelsie Warren, right, and Ashley Driscoll compete in the women's 5,000 meters in February 2019 at the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

 Texas A&M athletic department photo by Errol Anderson

Texas A&M runners Ashley Driscoll and Brittany Parker were each awarded a $10,000 scholarship by the NCAA on Monday.

Driscoll, who will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences and a 3.98 GPA, received her scholarship from the NCAA postgraduate scholarship committee.

Parker received the NCAA women’s enhancement graduate scholarship from the NCAA committee of women’s athletics and will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and a minor in psychology.

