GREENVILLE, South Carolina – Arkansas’ freshman Makayla Daniels made a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to give Arkansas a pulsating 67-66 victory over Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament on Friday.
The 25th-ranked Razorbacks (24-7), which trailed by 17 points, never led until Daniels’ free throws, which came after her second offensive rebound. The 15th-ranked Aggies (22-8) had a chance to win, but junior guard Chennedy Carter’s 8-foot floater was blocked by Arkansas’ sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia with a second left.
Arkansas advances to play top-ranked South Carolina in Saturday’s semifinals. The Aggies won’t play until the NCAA tournament, finding out where during the NCAA selection show on March 16. A&M, which didn’t make the tournament selection committee’s final regular-season top 16 rankings, needed to beat Arkansas to have a chance to finish to make the top 16 in order to host first- and second-round games.
A&M, despite losing junior center Ciera Johnson to an early injury, scored the game’s first 12 points and had a 22-5 lead with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in the first quarter. The Aggies had a 38-26 halftime lead, but the Razorbacks opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run to pull within 40-39. A&M pushed the lead back to 49-41. Arkansas pulled within a point three times. The Aggies answered with baskets the first two times, but not the third time. Arkansas’ Amber Ramirez hit a pull-up jumper to make it 66-65 with 1:07 left. A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson missed a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, but N’dea Jones got the offensive rebound. Carter turned the ball with 26 seconds left. Ramirez missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, but Williams got the return. She missed the putback, but got another rebound.
Carter led A&M with 23 points. Junior wing Kayla Wells added 19 and Jones 10 along with a game-high 11 rebounds. Freshman Makayla Daniels had 14 for Arkansas, junior Chelsea Dungee 12 and senior Alexis Tolefree and Williams 10 each.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson played one minute, getting three rebounds.
