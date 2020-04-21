Texas A&M baseball fans might have lost a season of Aggie baseball at Blue Bell Park, but athletic director Ross Bjork said he’s open to the venue hosting professional baseball.
Tuesday, CBS Sports reported that Major League Baseball is exploring a three-state plan that would split its teams between Arizona, Florida and Texas, with Arlington serving as a hub.
Other major and minor league stadiums, as well as spring training stadiums, could be utilized, according to the report.
Bjork said MLB hadn't reached out to A&M about Blue Bell Park, but he would be interested.
“I think so,” Bjork said on his bi-weekly media teleconference. “I think it goes back to, what is our local health officials say we can do. What kind of mechanics are involved and how that operates, but absolutely. I think if we can get activity and it’s safe and we can participate, I think that would be a great way to get things back up and running and we would definitely participate in that.”
A&M’s baseball season ended after 18 games because of the coronavirus, when the SEC announced it would cancel all spring sports.
