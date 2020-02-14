After more than three decades of calling Texas A&M athletic events on the radio, Dave South is officially headed to full retirement.
South announced the 2020 baseball season will be his last as the voice of Aggie baseball before Friday’s season opener with Miami (Ohio). South continued to broadcast baseball after retiring from football and men’s basketball after the 2017 football season.
“Through discussions with my wife, Leanne, and a lot of prayer, the two of us have agreed that this will be my last year to call the Aggie baseball games,” South said on Friday’s broadcast on WTAW. “The first person I told was head coach Rob Childress, and he said he would support any decision that I made. Rob Childress and former head coach Mark Johnson have been and will always be two of my closest friends.”
South began his tenure at A&M in 1985 and has called most of the Aggies’ most memorable moments over the past four decades, including his iconic call of the 1998 football Big 12 Championship. Though he became the “Voice of the Aggies” through football notoriety, baseball had always been his favorite sport, he said. It’s a love that goes back to his childhood.
“I saw the scorebook our coach had for our Little League team and looked at it, studied it and went home and made my own scorebook,” South told The Eagle in 2017. “I would keep score on the CBS Game of the Day; the only baseball game on TV was on Saturday. Then I would go into my bedroom, close the door and raise the bedroom window and pretend I was in the press box and re-create the game.”
This year will mark South’s 50th in broadcasting and 33rd calling A&M baseball games.
A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said he has only had limited time to get to know South, but knows that there is no more iconic tone to Aggie athletics than the sound of his voice.
“Dave’s a legend in college sports play-by-play, nationally recognized by his peers for exemplary work,” Bjork said. “His passion for Texas A&M and our student-athletes is evident through some of the most iconic radio calls of all time, descriptions that are forever part of Aggie athletics history.”
South said he will not mention his retirement again until the final game of the season.
“Hopefully that last ‘so long everybody’ will come from TD Ameritrade Ballpark in Omaha at the 2020 College World Series,” he said.
