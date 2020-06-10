It might have been once slot lower than expected, but Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy can still call himself the highest-selected Aggie baseball player of all time in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Lacy, a junior, was selected fourth overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2020 MLB draft. The slot value for Lacy’s pick is $6,664,000
Lacy’s selection was one better than fellow left-handed pitcher Jeff Granger, who went fifth overall in 1993, also to the Royals. He is the fourth Aggie to be selected in the top 10 since 1965.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound left-hander struck out 13 and walked two in his final outing at A&M, a game the Aggies won 8-3. Over three seasons, Lacy had a 14-5 record with a 2.07 ERA and 224 strikeouts, including 21 starts.
With 46 strikeouts in the shortened season, Lacy finished tied for fifth in the nation in the category. He also ranked seventh in strikeouts per nine innings (17.25).
